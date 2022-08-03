Private Management Group Inc. Sells 238,377 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,377 shares during the quarter. Andersons comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Andersons worth $38,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $2,682,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 7,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

