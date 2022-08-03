Private Management Group Inc. Sells 57,330 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,330 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,149,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,670. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

