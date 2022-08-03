Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

