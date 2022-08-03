ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $11,999,000.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.