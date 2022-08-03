Project TXA Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $519,128.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00618460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017243 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035088 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
