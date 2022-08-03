Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.