Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.
Prologis Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
