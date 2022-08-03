Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

