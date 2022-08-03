ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.56. 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.97 million and a PE ratio of -394.74.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

In related news, Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,335.62. Insiders bought a total of 545,309 shares of company stock valued at $85,849 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.