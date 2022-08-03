ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Down 5%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 83,530 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.