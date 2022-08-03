Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Proton has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,771,756,224 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

