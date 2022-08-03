PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.41

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 20342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $292,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

