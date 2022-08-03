Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0018 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $280,869.98 and $37.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.