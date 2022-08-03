PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

PubMatic Trading Up 4.5 %

PUBM stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.