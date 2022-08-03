Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 34.2% in July

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
