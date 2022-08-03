Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 34.2% in July

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

