Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 188,830 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Olin worth $177,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

NYSE OLN opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

