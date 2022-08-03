Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $83,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

