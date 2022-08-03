Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $72,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.4 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.