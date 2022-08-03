Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,025 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 3.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.85% of Edison International worth $1,028,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

