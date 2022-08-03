Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $93,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 156.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.