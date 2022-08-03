Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,769,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,855,236 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Halliburton worth $862,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

