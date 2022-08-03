Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 111,123 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,123 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Flex worth $150,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.