Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 34,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of KeyCorp worth $62,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.