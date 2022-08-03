Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MD. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:MD opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

