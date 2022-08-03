Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issued By KeyCorp

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.