Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ChannelAdvisor Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report released on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ChannelAdvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $448.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.76.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

