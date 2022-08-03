Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.38%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

