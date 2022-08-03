Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

