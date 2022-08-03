Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Lowered by Analyst

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Brunswick Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

NYSE BC opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.