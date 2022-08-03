Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Cut by B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Maintains” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

