Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Decreased by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:JBT opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

