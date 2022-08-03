Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Increased by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$29.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft acquired 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

