Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $36.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.34 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications stock opened at $437.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

