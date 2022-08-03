Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.10.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$101.96 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$87.06 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.71.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.