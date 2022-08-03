QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

