QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.27

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.27 and traded as low as $29.25. QNB shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 1,405 shares traded.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.56.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

