Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen set a $108.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

