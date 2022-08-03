Qtum Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00017409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $423.68 million and $90.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,272,548 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

