Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

