Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 434 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $122,813,000 after buying an additional 792,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

