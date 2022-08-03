Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 454 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

