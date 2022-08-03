Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.79. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

