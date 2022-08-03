Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 156.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

