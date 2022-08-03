Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 399,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 166,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

