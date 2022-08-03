Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

