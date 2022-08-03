Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

