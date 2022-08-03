Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $905,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.