Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average is $202.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.