Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

