Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $688.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.