Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 253,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

